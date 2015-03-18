NIAMEY, March 18 Niger faces a large cereal
deficit and will struggle to feed its people as well as the
thousands of Boko Haram refugees that have spilled over its
border, the prime minister said on Wednesday.
Among the world's poorest countries, desertic Niger has
suffered from recurrent poor harvests.
But this year, the food crisis could be exacerbated by tens
of thousands of refugees who have fled clashes between Boko
Haram and regional armies which have stepped up a campaign
against them in neighbouring Nigeria.
"The state does not have enough resources to handle this
situation and that's why we need help," Prime Minister Brigi
Rafini said at a meeting with financial partners.
Agriculture minister Maidagi Alambey said the country faces
a cereal deficit of around 230,000 tonnes in 2014/2015 due to
uneven and insufficient rainfall.
The U.N.'s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian
Affairs (OCHA) estimated that 3.4 million people in the country
faced food insecurity.
