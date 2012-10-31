NIAMEY Oct 31 Niger's economic growth will ease
to 8.6 percent in 2013 from an 11.6 percent surge in 2012 driven
by the start-up of oil production and refining, Finance Minister
Gilles Baillet said on Wednesday.
He said the 2013 target was based on expectations of
improved agricultural output and revenues from energy and mining
in the West African state, which remains one of the world's
poorest countries despite its rich minerals resources.
"Our assumption for the 2013 budget includes GDP growth of
8.6 percent, after an 11.6 percent jump in 2012, which is a good
sign as we continue to try to improve the standard of living for
Nigeriens and combat poverty," he told Niger's parliament.
The International Monetary Fund projects Niger's 2013 growth
at 6.6 percent.
Niger is the top supplier of uranium to France's nuclear
industry and started oil production and refining late last year,
but the lucrative projects have not trickled down to ordinary
Nigeriens, most of whom live on less than $1 a day.
The country, battling the growing influence of al
Qaeda-linked gunmen across the region, suffers near-annual food
shortages due to unreliable rainfall that has allowed the Sahara
desert to encroach at a rate of 10 km (6 miles) per year.
Baillet said the proposed 2013 budget was balanced, with
revenue and spending set at 1.30 trillion CFA francs ($2.57
billion), from 1.35 trillion CFA in 2012.
About two-thirds of the budget is expected to come from
internal revenue sources, he said, with much of the rest coming
from foreign aid and loans. Some 60 percent of projected
spending will be invested for development, he said.
"This high level of investment shows the government's
dedication to divert resources toward building a sustainable
economy that can promote the improvement of living conditions of
the people," he said.
Niger's Zinder oil refinery, a joint-venture with China's
CNPC, has been running at around half of its 20,000
barrels-per-day capacity since it started up in November 2011
due to ongoing disputes over government-set fuel prices.
French nuclear giant Areva operates two uranium
mines in Niger and plans to start up a third in 2013 or 2014
following construction delays after seven workers were kidnapped
in Niger's north two years ago.