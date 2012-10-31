NIAMEY Oct 31 Niger's economic growth will ease to 8.6 percent in 2013 from an 11.6 percent surge in 2012 driven by the start-up of oil production and refining, Finance Minister Gilles Baillet said on Wednesday.

He said the 2013 target was based on expectations of improved agricultural output and revenues from energy and mining in the West African state, which remains one of the world's poorest countries despite its rich minerals resources.

"Our assumption for the 2013 budget includes GDP growth of 8.6 percent, after an 11.6 percent jump in 2012, which is a good sign as we continue to try to improve the standard of living for Nigeriens and combat poverty," he told Niger's parliament.

The International Monetary Fund projects Niger's 2013 growth at 6.6 percent.

Niger is the top supplier of uranium to France's nuclear industry and started oil production and refining late last year, but the lucrative projects have not trickled down to ordinary Nigeriens, most of whom live on less than $1 a day.

The country, battling the growing influence of al Qaeda-linked gunmen across the region, suffers near-annual food shortages due to unreliable rainfall that has allowed the Sahara desert to encroach at a rate of 10 km (6 miles) per year.

Baillet said the proposed 2013 budget was balanced, with revenue and spending set at 1.30 trillion CFA francs ($2.57 billion), from 1.35 trillion CFA in 2012.

About two-thirds of the budget is expected to come from internal revenue sources, he said, with much of the rest coming from foreign aid and loans. Some 60 percent of projected spending will be invested for development, he said.

"This high level of investment shows the government's dedication to divert resources toward building a sustainable economy that can promote the improvement of living conditions of the people," he said.

Niger's Zinder oil refinery, a joint-venture with China's CNPC, has been running at around half of its 20,000 barrels-per-day capacity since it started up in November 2011 due to ongoing disputes over government-set fuel prices.

French nuclear giant Areva operates two uranium mines in Niger and plans to start up a third in 2013 or 2014 following construction delays after seven workers were kidnapped in Niger's north two years ago.