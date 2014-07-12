NIAMEY, July 12 The International Monetary Fund
has predicted economic growth for Niger this year of 6.3 percent
following a mission to the oil and uranium producer, below the
7.5 percent the government had forecast for the year.
The IMF said growth, which was 4.1 percent last year, would
be driven by mining and agriculture, and that inflation should
remain in check if current policies were maintained.
Insecurity in the north, where the country's uranium mines
are concentrated, and power shortages weighed on growth last
year. The government does however expect better production from
its Agadem oil field, a joint venture with China National
Petroleum Corporation.
"Fiscal targets such as basic balance, government revenue,
spending on poverty, and reduction in domestic payment arrears
were met, and some of them with comfortable margins," the IMF
said in a statement issued late on Friday.
The IMF warned, however, that the country remained
vulnerable to the impact of security threats and weather
extremes such as floods and drought.
Niger frequently battles food crises due to failed rains and
has had to boost defence spending in recent years to tackle the
spillover of conflicts in neighbouring Libya and Mali.
(Reporting by Abdoulaye Massalaki; Writing by David Lewis;
Editing by Lynne O'Donnell)