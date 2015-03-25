DAKAR, March 24 Niger is weathering a fall in
the price of its key exports and remains on track to grow by an
average of 5.6 percent over the next two years, the
International Monetary Fund's resident representative said on
Wednesday.
Uranium and refined oil accounted for roughly two-thirds of
Niger's exports in 2013. While volatile oil prices can make
revenues uncertain, the price of uranium -- which makes up 40
percent of exports -- is contractually determined annually and
lags international markets.
"The negative impact of the fall of commodities prices has,
so far, been manageable," the IMF's Ahmed Zorome told Reuters.
"Overall, the medium-term outlook remains favourable and growth
is expected to average 5.6 percent in 2014-2016."
Niger's $8 billion economy probably grew by around 6.5
percent last year, accelerating from 4.1 percent in 2013, driven
by agriculture and government infrastructure projects, the Fund
said in December.
Zorome said there was no evidence that spending on security
was jeopardizing the budgetary balance. Niger posted a budget
deficit of 2.7 percent of GDP in 2013.
Niger is taking part in a regional operation against
Islamist militant group Boko Haram in northern Nigeria, as well
as stepping up security in its own north against traffickers and
jihadi groups operating across the border in neighbouring Libya.
"However, security-related outlays are frustrating the
government's development programmes, as scarce resources which
could have been directed to infrastructure building and poverty
reduction are diverted," he added.
Efforts to combat widespread poverty by the government of
President Mahamadou Issoufou, who is expected to seek
re-election in mid-2016, were also being hindered by
fluctuations in donor support, rapid population growth and
climate shocks.
Niger's population is growing at around 3.9 percent a year,
one of the fastest rates in the world, restraining growth in
income per capita. Niger ranked bottom of the U.N. Human
Development Index for 2013.
"To improve food security, the government needs to give
priority to irrigated farming projects ... and improve the
access to local harvests," Zorome said.
Niger has made progress in reforming the business
environment and improving its debt management in the context of
its Extended Credit Facility with the IMF, the multilateral
lender noted in a recent report.
