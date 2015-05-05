NIAMEY May 5 At least 265 people have died so
far this year in a meningitis epidemic in Niger amid a shortage
of vaccines needed to prevent the disease's spread, the West
African nation's health minister said on Tuesday.
Some 3,856 cases of meningitis were recorded between Jan. 1
and May 4, with five of the country's eight regions, including
the capital Niamey, particularly hard hit, Mano Aghali said in
an address broadcast on state-owned television.
The government shut all schools in the region around Niamey
and launched a campaign to vaccinate children aged 2 to 15 in
April at a time when the outbreak had killed 85 people.
However, classrooms reopened a week later and the
vaccination campaign has yet to reach the schools.
"Niger is facing a shortage of vaccines on the international
market," Aghali said. "We only have 50 percent of what's needed
to cover our vaccination targets."
In 2010-2011, the uranium and oil-producer, one of the
world's poorest nations, successfully carried out a campaign to
eliminate the "A" strain of meningitis.
Meningococcal meningitis infects the thin lining surrounding
the brain and spinal cord. It can cause severe brain damage,
deafness, epilepsy or necrosis and if untreated is fatal in 50
percent of cases.
Authorities said the current outbreak included the W135, "C"
strain and pneumococcal kinds of meningitis.
(Reporting by Abdoulaye Massalaki; Writing by Joe Bavier;
Editing by Crispian Balmer)