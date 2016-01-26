BRIEF-Nordicom says Pradeep Pattem has stepped down as chairman and is now CEO
* Pradeep Pattem has stepped down as chairman of board of directors and is now appointed as new CEO
NIAMEY Jan 26 Niger has awarded a permit to GoviEx Niger Holdings Ltd., the Niger branch of GoviEx, to exploit uranium for investments worth $676 million at the 243-km Madaouela Project in the Agadez region, according to a government statement.
Niamey also granted four permits for uranium exploration to GoviEx Niger Holding Ltd. and two other companies, said the statement, which is read on public television. (Reporting by Abdoulaye Massalaki; Writing by Makini Brice)
* Pradeep Pattem has stepped down as chairman of board of directors and is now appointed as new CEO
May 17 Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Wednesday it would make its digital assistant available on Apple Inc’s iPhone, making a play for the higher end of the smartphone market and challenging Apple's Siri feature on its own devices.