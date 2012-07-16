* Awards to five firms, including three from Nigeria
* CNPC currently only foreign producer in Niger
* Govt seeks to diversify stakeholders in oil sector
NIAMEY/GENEVA, July 16 Niger has awarded nine
production sharing agreements to five oil firms as one of
Africa's newest oil producers seeks to diversify its foreign
partners, a government statement said.
China National Petroleum Corporation is Niger's dominant
international partner and helped the country begin pumping oil
last November as part of a $5 billion deal to develop the Agadem
block in the West African nation's east.
State-owned CNPC is also looking for oil in the northern
block of Bilma and co-owns the 20,000 barrel per day (bpd) Soraz
refinery with the government.
"The adoption of these decrees has been reached in the new
climate favourable to investment in Niger and is in line with
the policy of diversifying oil partners," according to a
government statement on public television.
Among the five companies awarded contracts were three from
neighbouring Nigeria: Labana Petroleum with two blocks (Dibella
1, Dallol), Sirius Energy with one bloc (Grein) and Advantica
Gas and Energy with one bloc (Mandaram 2), according to a local
newspaper.
Australian-listed International Petroleum Ltd was awarded
four blocks (Manga 1, Manga 2, Aborak and West Tenere) and
Bermuda-based Genmin was awarded one bloc (Djado 1), it said.
Details were confirmed by a source familiar with the
contracts.
It was not clear how many firms bid for the contracts.
Niger, one of the world's poorest countries, is expected to
begin operating reserves on four fields at its Agadem bloc by
early 2014, increasing its production to 80,000 bpd.
The government forecasts that its petroleum sector will
provide the country with $164 million in revenue this year and
eliminate the need for costly fuel imports.
Around 60,000 bpd will be exported via a pipeline linking
into the landlocked country to the Chad-Cameroon pipeline,
allowing it to export its crude onto the international spot
market from a terminal in the Gulf of Guinea.
Besides CNPC, Algeria's Sonatrach is also searching for
crude oil in the north of Chad while Canada's TG World also has
a stake in an exploration project.
Niger is already an exporter of uranium.
(Reporting by Abdoulaye Massalaatchi in Niamey and Emma Farge
in Geneva; editing by James Jukwey)