Egypt plans to raise exports to $34 billion by 2020- Trade Ministry
CAIRO, March 29 Egypt plans to raise exports to $34 billion from $19 billion by 2020, the Trade and Industry Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
NIAMEY Dec 17 Niger intends to start exporting crude oil to international markets from 2016, President Mahamadou Issoufou said in a state broadcast late on Tuesday.
"The government has been instructed to accelerate the construction of the pipeline to export crude oil from 2016," he said, without giving further details.
Niger has previously expressed interest in exporting oil via a pipeline linking its neighbor Chad to the Atlantic Ocean via Cameroon but had not given a timeframe.
Poor, landlocked and uranium-rich Niger became an oil producer in 2011 when it began pumping around 20,000 barrels per day from the Agadem field in the country's east.
Output has so far been used for the local Soraz refinery co-owned by the government and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC).
Last month, CNPC was awarded a second operating permit in Agadem, which the government says contains 1 billion barrels of oil.
CAIRO, March 29 Egypt plans to raise exports to $34 billion from $19 billion by 2020, the Trade and Industry Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
SHANGHAI, March 29 Hong Kong stocks pared early gains to end slightly higher on Wednesday, as weakness in property shares offset buying in shipping firms and index heavyweight Tencent.
LONDON, March 29 Dollar bonds from Turkey's Halkbank fell as much as 0.7 cent across the curve on Wednesday, extending losses after the company's deputy chief executive was charged in New York with participating in a scheme violating sanctions on Iran.