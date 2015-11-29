UPDATE 2-News Corp quarterly revenue beats on higher ad revenue
* Q3 adj profit $0.07/shr vs est $0.05/shr (Adds details from conference call, background)
NIAMEY Nov 29 Niger's main opposition party chose Seyni Oumarou on Sunday as its candidate to contest an election in February against President Mahamadou Issoufou who is seeking a second five-year term, party officials said.
Oumarou, 65, is a former prime minister who came second at the last election. He will again represent the National Movement for Development and Society (MNSD) party of ex-President Tandja Mamadou, who was ousted in a coup in 2010.
Issoufou is a key Western ally in the fight against Islamist militants in West Africa including Boko Haram and the ruling Niger Party for Democracy and Socialism expects him to win re-election in the first round.
A third candidate, opposition leader Hama Amadou, flew back to the country on Nov. 14 and was arrested on charges of suspected involvement in a baby trafficking scheme.
Niger has failed to secure the southeastern Diffa region where Boko Haram have staged numerous cross-border attacks from Nigeria in recent months, prompting the authorities to declare a state of emergency. (Reporting by Abdoulaye Massalaki; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Richard Balmforth)
* Q3 adj profit $0.07/shr vs est $0.05/shr (Adds details from conference call, background)
* Shares jump 14.2 pct after market (Adds analyst and CFO comments; Updates share move)