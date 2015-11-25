NIAMEY Nov 25 Authorities in Niger have
arrested five journalists in the latest sign of political
tension ahead of elections in February in which President
Issoufou Mahamadou will seek a second five-year term.
Tensions were raised on Nov. 14 when opposition leader Hama
Amadou flew back to the country and was arrested. The former
speaker of the national assembly and ally of Issoufou is the
candidate of the MODEN party at the election.
Press advocacy group Reporters Without Borders said on
Wednesday that Souleymane Salha, publisher of private weekly Le
Courrier, was arrested on Monday over a story criticizing the
deputy police director over Hama's arrest.
Police have also arrested four reporters from two television
channels who filmed authorities using teargas on stone-throwing
protesters during Hama's return, the advocacy group said. Police
held them for a day, confiscating equipment and cell phones.
"We urge the authorities to free Salha at once and stop
using preventive detention to intimidate media personnel," said
Clea Kahn-Sriber, Africa head for the group. There was no
immediate comment from police.
Twenty media organisations called for a boycott of a state
celebration of Niger's National Press Freedom Day on Nov. 30.
Last month police arrested five reporters covering a student
protest. In January, police attacked journalists reporting on
demonstrations after Paris's Charlie Hebdo attacks, the group
said.
Hama was arrested on his arrival from Paris in connection
with an investigation into a baby-trafficking ring in Nigeria.
Hama says the allegations are politically motivated and false.
(Reporting by Adoulaye Massalaki; Writing by Makini Brice,
Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)