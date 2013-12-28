NIAMEY Dec 28 Tens of thousands of opposition
supporters staged a protest rally on Saturday against what they
said was the failure of President Mahamadou Issoufou to improve
living standards in Niger, one of the world's poorest countries.
The rally, in the capital Niamey, was the largest in Niger
since pro-democracy protests against then-President Mamadou
Tandja that helped to block his bid to serve a third term and
ushered in a military coup that toppled him in February 2010.
It was the first public show of strength by the Alliance for
the Republic, Democracy and Reconciliation in Niger (ARDR), a
coalition of 15 opposition parties formed in October. Last
month, a court lifted a government ban on opposition marches.
Police said some 20,000 people took part in Saturday's
rally, while organisers put the figure at 30,000.
"Mahamadou Issoufou promised an end to food insecurity but
the population continues to be decimated by hunger and thirst,"
said Amadou Hama, president of the National Assembly whose
Nigerien Democratic Movement (MODEN) broke away from the ruling
coalition this year.
The ARDR was formed in response to the creation of a
national unity government by Issoufou, including breakaway
members of MODEN and former president Tandja's National Movement
for the Development of Society (MNSD).
Hama and MNSD leader Oumarou Seyni are regarded as the main
challengers to Issoufou for the 2016 presidential election.
Niger, with a fast-growing population of 17 million people,
has some of the lowest government revenues per capita in Africa
despite the start of oil production in 2011. Output is running
at around 16,500 barrels a day, the IMF said in September.
Niger, the world's fourth largest uranium producer, is also
seeking to renegotiate long-term mining contracts with French
nuclear power firm Areva to increase tax revenues.
