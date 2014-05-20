NIAMEY May 20 At least a dozen students were
injured and around 20 others arrested when hundreds of students,
angered by delays in payment of living stipends, clashed with
police in Niger's capital Niamey late on Tuesday, health and
police officials said.
Police fired teargas and used truncheons to disperse the
University of Niamey students after they attacked the government
agency responsible for disbursing the stipends.
"We receive social assistance that the (agency) pays to us.
It only lacked the signature of the director," Anifa Arzika, a
spokesman for the students, told journalists. "He persisted in
delaying things, which provoked the students' anger."
Local residents said the students ransacked the agency's
offices then damaged nearby cars and motorcycles, before
throwing rocks at police who arrived to disperse them.
A police source, who asked not to be named as he was not
authorised to speak to the press, told Reuters that about 20
students were taken into custody.
The students then erected barricades and burned tyres on the
city's streets. Clashes were continuing in areas near the
university campus at around 2030 GMT.
Health officials at two hospitals contacted by Reuters said
around a dozen students had been treated for injuries sustained
in the clashes.
Niger, the fourth-largest uranium producer, is also one of
Africa's newest oil producers but remains but remains one of the
world's poorest countries.
(Reporting by Abdoulaye Massalaki; Writing by Joe Bavier;
Editing by Eric Walsh)