DAKAR May 31 Bollore remains Niger's sole partner on the rail link between the capital Niamey and Cotonou in Benin, Mohamed Moussa, an adviser to the prime minister, said on Tuesday.

He issued a statement a few months after French firm Geftarail and its Nigerian subsidiary filed a lawsuit with the Paris-based International Court of Arbitration, arguing that it won the rights in 1999 to link Niger, Benin and Burkina Faso.

A third rival firm, Petrolin Group, won a court order in November to stop work on the Niger-Benin rail line, saying it had won the rights to its own Cotonou-Niamey railway and that the Bollore project overlapped with it. (Reporting by Boureima Balima; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Mark Heinrich)