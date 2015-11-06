NIAMEY Nov 6 The United States has sent more
than 30 troops to central Niger to help train local forces to
fight Islamist militants, state TV and security sources said on
Friday.
Niger is in the middle of a desert corridor between Mali's
lawless north and Libya's barren south used by Islamist
militants, including some with ties to al Qaeda.
State television said that U.S. ambassador Eunice Reddick
had visited the troops earlier on Friday at the base in Agadez,
a gateway city to the desert north.
"Training began in mid-October in Agadez with more than 30
American instructors who will train more than 100 of our
soldiers," said a Niger military source.
The mission is the latest sign of closer military
cooperation between the two countries following the donation of
two U.S. military aircraft in late October.
Washington is seeking to tackle Islamist militants in the
Sahel-Sahara band as well as Boko Haram fighters further south
while minimising expensive, long-term troop commitments.
Direct military operations are limited mostly to short raids
although each year the United States organises an annual
training session for regional troops, including Niger soldiers.
(Reporting by Abdoulaye Massalaki; Writing by Emma Farge;
Editing by Bernard Orr)