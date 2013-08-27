NIAMEY Aug 26 Niger plans to bid for gold miner
Semafo's 80 percent stake in the Samira Hill mine and
to try to take full control of the project, the West African
nation's mining assets management company Sopamin said on Monday
after Semafo suspended operations at the mine.
The Canadian miner announced earlier on Monday that it had
advised authorities in Niger, which owns the remaining 20
percent of the venture, on the suspension. It has also initiated
procedures with employees and labour unions regarding
termination.
The firm said in July it had entered negotiations with
Australia's Middle Island Resources for the sale of its
80 percent interest for a purchase price that includes a cash
payment of $1.25 million and a fixed net smelter return royalty
of 1.2 percent on gold sold from the mine.
The deal was expected to be concluded by September 30.
Niger's Sopamin said in a statement on the Sahel nation's
state radio late on Monday that it was also interested in buying
Semafo's 80-percent stake.
"Following the approval of the government, Sopamin has
initiated the process of acquisition of the 80 percent shares
held by Semafo so that Niger would have 100 percent control of
the company," the statement said.
Sopamin said it was aware it would be competing with Middle
Island Resources, adding that it would make final decision on
the acquisition by September 10.