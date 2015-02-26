DUBAI Feb 26 Niger's government will establish
an Islamic bond programme worth 150 billion CFA francs ($260
million), permitting its first issue of sukuk, with assistance
from the private sector arm of the Islamic Development Bank
, the Jeddah-based body said.
African markets are gradually opening to Islamic finance,
encouraged by governments' debut sales of sovereign sukuk and
legislative efforts to make the sector more attractive for
companies across the region.
Niger would follow Senegal and South Africa, which issued
sovereign sukuk for the first time last year; Ivory Coast has
been considering a 200 billion CFA franc sukuk issue. Tunisia
plans a debut sukuk issue in the third quarter of this year.
Niger's sukuk would be issued over the next five years in
two separate transactions worth 75 billion CFA francs each, the
Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector
(ICD) said in a statement.
The government already has a number of projects that could
be financed through sukuk, Amadou Boubacar Cisse, Niger's
planning minister, was quoted as saying in the statement.
In November, the government said it had secured 100 billion
CFA francs to build a hydroelectric project that would cost
around $1 billion. Money for the project would come from donors
including the Islamic Development Bank, the World Bank and
France's AFD development agency.
($1 = 577.2500 CFA francs)
(Reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Andrew Torchia)