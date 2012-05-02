NIAMEY May 2 Niger's parliament voted on
Wednesday to nationalise the west African nation's telecoms firm
Sonitel, backing away from a planned privatisation after a
previous 31 billion CFA francs ($62.16 million) accord with
Libyan company LAP Green foundered.
Niger said in August that it would launch a new bidding
round for the company and its mobile arm SahelCom, which has 2.5
million subscribers and competes with Bharti Airtel,
Atlantique Telecom's Moov and France Telecom in the
Nigerian market.
"By this vote, the Niger Telecommunications Company
(Sonitel) has been nationalised and the capital is wholly owned
by the state," said Hama Amadou, president of Niger's national
assembly after the vote.
Amadou said the nationalisation would allow the government
to carry-out investments in the company over the next five
years.
Sonitel was previously controlled by a Chinese-Libyan
consortium, Dataport, but the Niger government scrapped that
deal in 2009, partly because of a lack of investment.
The deal with Libya's Lap Green was scuppered after the firm
was unable to meet the terms of the deal following UN sanctions
against the government of Muammar Gaddafi.
