NIAMEY Oct 16 Niger will merge its two state
telephone companies, fixed-line operator SONITEL and mobile
company Sahel Com, in an effort to face mounting competition
from private operators, the telecommunications minister said on
Friday.
The West African country is one of the poorest in the world,
but Internet and telephone access have sharply risen in the past
three years.
Three private carriers, Airtel, Orange
and Moov, have entered Niger's telecoms market since it ended a
monopoly in 2004.
Telecommunications Minister Abdou Mani said the merger aims
to streamline the two companies' technical and financial
resources.
Mani said the government, which has pumped 85 billion CFA
francs ($147.30 million) into SONITEL since 2012, would complete
the roll-out the company's fiber-optic network and other new
technologies to encourage privatisation of the national carrier.
SONITEL and Sahel Com were both nationalised three years
ago, after a failed privatisation to Chinese-Libyan consortium
DATAPORT in 2001.
($1 = 577.0700 CFA francs)
(Reporting by Abdoulaye Massalaki; Writing by Makini Brice;
Editing by Daniel Flynn)