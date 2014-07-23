NIAMEY, July 23 Niger has awarded Celtel, a
mobile phone operator owned and operated by Bharti Airtel
, a license to operate a 3G network and renewed its 2G
license in the West African nation, the government said on
Wednesday.
The 34 billion CFA franc ($69.79 million) deal will run for
15 years, starting on Dec. 7, according to a government
statement.
Celtel, which has 2 million subscribers in the country,
began operating in Niger in 2001 had has held off competition
from France's Orange and Moov Atlantique Telecom to
remain the country's top mobile phone network.
($1 = 487.1900 Central African CFA Francs)
