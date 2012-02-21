* Areva mine would more than double Niger output

* Kidnappings, Fukushima raised uncertainty over project

* Government says happy with new uranium extraction price

By Abdoulaye Massalatchi

NIAMEY, Feb 21 Areva's Imouraren uranium mining project in Niger will likely start production in 2014 after delays caused by kidnappings of foreign workers in the country's north, mines minister Omar Hamidou Tchiana said on Tuesday.

Tchiana added that a deal reached with partners last week raising the country's extraction price of uranium to 73,000 CFA francs ($150) per kilogram from 70,000 CFA/kg would provide a boost to the West African state's economy.

"The Imouraren project is going well and is following its schedule. There was an interruption after the events that you are aware of, but we have strong reason to believe that production will start in 2014," he said on state television.

The Imouraren mine, which is being developed by French nuclear company Areva, was meant to start producing in 2012, but work was suspended after seven Areva workers were kidnapped in the northern area of Arlit in 2010.

Al Qaeda's north African wing, which operates in the impoverished nation's vast desert, claimed responsibility for the kidnappings and later released three of the hostages.

Development of the mine also fell into question after Japan suffered earthquakes and a deadly tsunami in 2011 that triggered meltdowns and a radiation crisis at Tokyo Electric's Fukushima Daiichi plant, fanning public safety fears worldwide.

Areva has said the mine will start in 2013 or 2014.

The mine is meant to boost Niger's uranium output by 5,000 tonnes per year and make it the world's second-largest exporter of the nuclear fuel. Niger produced some 4,000 tonnes of uranium in 2011, all from Areva mines already in operation.

"The world needs more and more electricity and today the cheapest power is nuclear," Tchiana said.

Tchiana added the government's agreement last week with partners including Areva to raise the extraction price of uranium was good news for the country's economy, adding the accord also required producers to pay in euros instead of in the local CFA franc currency.

"This is the biggest breakthrough in the negotiations and will have an impact on the economy and especially the trade balance of the country," he said.

The CFA franc, used in 14 West and Central African countries, is pegged to the euro at 655.967 CFA per euro.

Tchiana said a separate uranium mine operation is currently being developed by Somina, a joint venture between China's SinoU and the state, with 700 tonnes per year of output seen starting up later this year. ($1 = 494.4270 CFA francs) (Reporting by Abdoulaye Massalatchi; Writing by Richard Valdmanis; editing by David Lewis; editing by Keiron Henderson)