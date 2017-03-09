(Adds CEO comments)
By Chijioke Ohuocha
LAGOS, March 9 Nigeria's Access Bank
said its lending grew by 32 percent in 2016, far above its
target for that year, due largely to a devaluation of the naira
which drove up the local currency value of foreign loans.
Core credit rose only 8 percent, it said.
Access had set a 10 percent target last year for loan growth
and said it would keep the same target for this year, while
monitoring the level of bad loans.
Loans grew 25 percent in 2015, it said in a presentation.
Nigerian loan books - nearly half of them in dollars - have
been hammered by the economy's first recession in a quarter
century. Lower oil prices have sent the currency plunging and
caused acute dollar shortages.
The naira lost around a third of its value against
the dollar last year after the central bank stopped trying to
peg it. The currency has since weakened further on the black
market despite interventions to maintain a stronger official
rate.
Access Bank chief executive Herbert Wigwe told an analysts'
call that it saw no need to raise new dollar financing but that
it had completed an initial public offering for its subsidiary
in Ghana, selling a 6 percent stake for $6 million.
Access Bank said its non-performing loans (NPL) stood at 2.1
percent in 2016, up from 1.7 percent in 2015. Industry NPLs hit
12 percent last year, according to a government estimate, far
above a 5 percent central bank limit.
On Monday, Access Bank posted pretax profit of 90.34 billion
naira ($290 million) for 2016, up from 75.04 billion naira a
year earlier and proposed a dividend of 0.40 naira.
Its shares were up 3.72 percent to 6.53 naira on Thursday,
taking gains to 10 percent this year after they rose 21 percent
a year ago.
Wigwe said the group had bolstered the capital base of
Access Bank Ghana in the event of a deterioration of the local
economy.
($1 = 314.20 naira)
(Editing by Ruth Pitchford and Mark Potter)