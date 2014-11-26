UPDATE 2-Ontario sets tax on foreign buyers to cool Toronto housing market
* Vacant homes tax will also be implemented (Adds comment by Ontario Premier)
JOHANNESBURG Nov 26 Nigeria's Access Bank does not expect the naira's devaluation to have a significant impact on its business as most of its dollar facilities have been loaned to clients generating foreign currencies, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
Nigeria's central bank devalued the naira by 8 percent and raised interest rates by 100 basis points on Tuesday, hoping to stem losses to its foreign reserves from defending the currency against weaker oil prices.
"It is little or nothing in terms of the implications to my financials just because of where my lending is," Chief Executive Herbert Wigwe told Reuters in an interview in Johannesburg. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura, editing by Louise Heavens)
* Vacant homes tax will also be implemented (Adds comment by Ontario Premier)
* QNB Finansbank secures $200.0 million finacing from J.P. Morgan with 3 years maturity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)