JOHANNESBURG Nov 26 Nigeria's Access Bank does not expect the naira's devaluation to have a significant impact on its business as most of its dollar facilities have been loaned to clients generating foreign currencies, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

Nigeria's central bank devalued the naira by 8 percent and raised interest rates by 100 basis points on Tuesday, hoping to stem losses to its foreign reserves from defending the currency against weaker oil prices.

"It is little or nothing in terms of the implications to my financials just because of where my lending is," Chief Executive Herbert Wigwe told Reuters in an interview in Johannesburg. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura, editing by Louise Heavens)