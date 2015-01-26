LAGOS Jan 26 Nigeria's Access Bank
will start marketing a rights issue on Monday aiming to raise
52.6 billion naira ($275.10 million) to invest in infrastructure
and boost lending.
According to marketing documents seen by Reuters, the lender
will sell 7.63 billion ordinary shares at 6.90 naira each at a
ratio of one new share for every three held by existing
shareholders.
The issue will close on March 4 and the new shares will be
listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange for trading on June 1, the
bank said.
($1 = 191.2000 naira)
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Jason Neely)