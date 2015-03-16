LAGOS, March 16 Nigeria's Access Bank reported a 20 percent rise in 2014 pretax profit to 52.02 billion naira ($261 million) compared with the previous year, it said on Monday.

Revenue also rose to 245.21 billion naira during the year to end-December against 206.89 billion naira in the previous year, the bank said in a statement.

Access Bank said it will pay a total dividend of 0.60 naira per share, unchanged from the previous year.

($1 = 199.6000 naira)