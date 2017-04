LAGOS, April 7 Nigeria's Access Bank said on Monday its 2013 full- year pretax profit fell 3 percent to 45 billion Nigerian naira ($274.4 million) from 46.53 billion naira the previous year.

Revenue rose marginally to 206.78 billion, from 206.49 billion previously.

The bank also cut its dividend, to 0.60 naira, from 0.85 naira previously. The dividend will be paid by April 30. ($1 = 164.0000 Nigerian Nairas) (Reporting by Mayowa Oludare; Editing by Erica Billingham)