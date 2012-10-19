LAGOS Oct 19 Nigeria's Access Bank's pre-tax profit for the first nine month to September more than doubled to 39.11 billion naira ($248.48 million), compared with 18.07 billion naira in the same period of last year, the bank said on Friday.

Gross earnings jumped to 162.27 billion naira in the same period, from 86.32 billion last year.

Access Bank acquired rescued rival Intercontinental last year and merged their operations.

The bank's shares rose 3.3 percent to 9.40 naira on the local bourse on Friday. ($1 = 157.40 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)