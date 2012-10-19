BRIEF-Future Land Development Holdings reports May 2017 contracted sales
* In May 2017, group achieved contracted sales of approximately RMB8,926 million
LAGOS Oct 19 Nigeria's Access Bank's pre-tax profit for the first nine month to September more than doubled to 39.11 billion naira ($248.48 million), compared with 18.07 billion naira in the same period of last year, the bank said on Friday.
Gross earnings jumped to 162.27 billion naira in the same period, from 86.32 billion last year.
Access Bank acquired rescued rival Intercontinental last year and merged their operations.
The bank's shares rose 3.3 percent to 9.40 naira on the local bourse on Friday. ($1 = 157.40 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)
ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 5 Russian bank VTB will propose changing the shareholding structure of indebted Croatian food producer and retailer Agrokor under a debt restructuring plan being prepared by creditors, a VTB executive told Reuters.