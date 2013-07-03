BRIEF-China Galaxy Securities to pay annual cash div as 1.55 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1.55 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
LAGOS, July 3 Nigeria's Access Bank aims to grow its customer base to 15-20 million across its African markets by 2018, from around 6 million now, as it shifts its focus to retail banking.
Its incoming chief executive, Herbert Wigwe, who takes over at the end of the year, said retail banking will account for around 50 percent of its total business in five years time, up from 30 percent now.
He added that Access Bank would also be involved in divestments of assets by oil companies. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Tim Cocks and Louise Heavens)
FRANKFURT, April 2 Finance ministers of the German states of Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein said on Sunday they were pleased with the first bidding round in the privatisation of shipping finance provider HSH Nordbank , of which they jointly own 85 percent.
CAIRO, April 2 Egypt's central bank expects foreign reserves to jump to over $28.5 billion for the month of March, the highest since March 2011, a bank deputy governor told the country's state news agency MENA on Sunday.