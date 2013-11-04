LAGOS Nov 4 Nigerian bank Access Bank
has raised $100 million in seven-year international
bilateral debt priced below its Eurobond yield of 7.25 percent,
to bolster its capital base, outgoing chief executive said on
Monday.
Aigboje Aig-Imokhuede said Access Bank, and that the Tier II
debt would help to increase the bank's capital adequacy ratio to
20 percent by year-end, up from 18 percent as at its nine-month
period to September. The bank would not need to issue any
equity, he said.
Aig-Imokhuede will retire as chief executive of the bank at
the end of the year.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Tim Cocks and Jane
Merriman)