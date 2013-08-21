LAGOS Aug 21 Nigeria's Access Bank said on Wednesday its half-year pretax profit fell to 26.1 billion naira, down 14 percent from the same period a year ago.

Gross earnings also declined 5 percent to 104.1 billion naira during the six months to June 30, the top tier bank said in a filing through the Nigeria Stock Exchange.

The lender proposed an interim dividend of 0.25 naira per share. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Tim Cocks)