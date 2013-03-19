(Adds provisional death toll from doctor)
CALABAR, Nigeria, March 19 At least 45 people
died when a wooden boat carrying 166 people from southeastern
Nigeria capsized off the coast, a doctor said on Tuesday.
The boat left on Friday from the remote town of Oron, in
Cross Rivers state, and was heading across the Gulf of Guinea to
Gabon, in central Africa, when it capsized 40 nautical miles
offshore, emergency services and traders said.
A doctor at a hospital in the coastal town of Calabar said
they had received 45 bodies of passengers who had drowned.
David Akate, head of Cross Rivers emergency services, said
he had no official death toll yet. Two known survivors were a
young boy and a woman who had clung to a gas cylinder and were
rescued by fishermen, he added.
Yushua Shuaib, spokesman for the National Emergency
Management Agency, said they could only confirm nine dead so
far.
"They are mostly ... traders from the southeast who headed
to Oron to board the wooden boat," said Ikechukwu Egwu, a marine
transporter in the area.
Boat accidents are relatively common in Africa, where safety
standards are poor. As many as 138 people died when an
overloaded boat carrying passengers and goods capsized in rough
water on a river in Democratic Republic of Congo in 2010.
Some 35 people taking this route from Nigeria to Gabon died
after their boat sunk off the coast of Cameroon in 2008.
