LAGOS Nov 26 Private equity firm Actis has
acquired a majority stake in Nigerian fund manager Sigma
Pensions for $62 million, it said on Thursday, looking to
capitalise on what it sees as a growth industry in Africa.
The British-based company with a focus on emerging markets
has invested more than $3 billion in African businesses spread
over 23 countries, more than $570 million of which is invested
in the financial services sector.
Sigma, founded 11 years ago, is one of 21 licensed pension
fund administrators in Africa's biggest economy and has 650,000
customers. It operates out of 11 offices and 32 service centres
and Actis said that its investment will help to create the
platform for further expansion within the industry.
"The pensions industry in Nigeria remains significantly
underpenetrated, with pension assets constituting only around 5
percent of GDP. The ... industry has demonstrated strong growth
and is poised for further expansion," it said in a statement.
"There are currently only around six million pension holders
in a population of around 170 million, with a median age of only
19, which supports the growth outlook for the industry."
Actis said it saw significant potential in the asset
management industry in Nigeria and was willing to support
emerging market consumers to secure their future by saving and
investing appropriately.
