* Nigeria pushing ahead with reforms to failing farms
* Agriculture accounts for 40 pct of GDP, 70 pct jobs
* Oil discovery in 1960s saw farming wither
* Food crisis, economic pain ahead if reforms fail
By Joe Brock
SAULAWA, Nigeria, July 4 Down a winding dirt
track in this sleepy village in northern Nigeria lies a corn
farm which looks much like the dozens that surround it. The
difference is, this one is turning a profit.
"I can barely lift my 8-year-old. He's the fattest in the
village," said Ibrahim Mustapha, 50, drawing laughter from his
fellow farmers as he pretends to lift up his chubby son.
The Babban Gona or "Great Farm" project, in northern Kaduna
state, is one of a handful where private investment is helping
former subsistence farmers like Mustapha make profits for
themselves and the companies backing them.
When President Goodluck Jonathan was elected two years ago,
he pledged reforms that would transform the lives of tens of
millions of farmers who live on less than $2 a day despite
occupying some of Africa's most fertile land.
Oil remains the main source of foreign currency and state
revenues, but agriculture is by far the biggest contributor to
GDP, making up 40 percent of Africa's second largest economy.
With 170 million mouths to feed and a growing food import
bill thanks to the disarray in the farming sector, agriculture
ministry officials say there's no time to lose.
If productivity does not improve Nigeria could face a food
crisis within a decade, its current account surplus would be
wiped out and the credit worthiness of Africa's second biggest
debt issuer would be under threat.
"If we did nothing, it would be a disaster," Agriculture
Minister Akinwumi Adesina told Reuters in the capital.
"We don't eat oil, we don't drink it ... We cannot sustain
the amount of money we use to import food," Adesina said, a
Nigerian flag hanging behind his office chair.
In some cases, the imports substitute for things Nigerians
are growing but can't get to market or lack the means to
process.
The country is the second largest grower of citrus fruit in
the world after China and yet it spends $200 million a year on
imported fruit juice while its own produce rots, Adesina said.
It also produces 1.5 million tonnes of tomatoes annually of
which 45 percent perish, while consumers spend $360 million on
tomato paste imported from countries such as Italy and China.
CURING DUTCH DISEASE
To succeed, Adesina's reforms will need to reverse the
inadvertent damage done to the sector by Africa's earliest and
biggest oil and gas boom, which crowded out other commodities.
In the 1960s, Nigeria was the biggest exporter of peanuts in
the world and had 27 percent of the palm oil trade. It remains
one of the world's top cocoa growers, but production and bean
quality have declined since their heyday in the 1970s.
While an elite allied to a series of military dictatorships
grew rich on the spoils of the energy sector, millions of mostly
subsistence farmers were given little or no help at all.
The result: Nigeria is now the world's second largest
importer of rice and the biggest buyer of U.S. wheat, while much
of its own fertile land lies fallow. A booming population has
sent its food import bill rocketing to around $11 billion a year
- equivalent to more than a third of the federal budget.
Agriculture also offers the best chance to cut unemployment,
which feeds an Islamist insurgency in the north and oil theft in
the south. Unemployment is 23 percent and youth unemployment
double that, national statistics suggest.
"Poverty is the source of a lot of the insecurity problems
we have. A hungry man is an angry man," Adesina said.
The minister plans to create 3.5 million new jobs in
agriculture and boost food production by 20 million tonnes by
2015, the year of the next national election.
To achieve this, he wants to boost access to microfinance
for farmers and draw in $10 billion of foreign investment into
farming and food processing.
He has received tentative praise for early successes from
foreign diplomats, bankers and aid agencies, but big
agro-business projects have yet to take off.
Adesina took a corrupt fertiliser subsidy out of
politicians' hands and now farmers are texted subsidy vouchers
directly to their mobile phones so they can recoup from
fertiliser sellers, a policy used in Kenya's farming reforms.
Seventy percent of farmers now receive subsidised fertiliser
and seeds, compared with 11 percent under the corrupt programme
previously run by state governments, Adesina said.
LONG ROAD AHEAD
Production of rice, cassava, wheat, sorghum, and corn are
rising and cocoa, Nigeria's most important export crop, looks
set to go up by more than a third this season.
In 2012, agriculture exports rose by 128 billion naira ($788
mln) and food imports fell by 850 billion, Adesina says.
Foreign investors such as food giant Cargill, seed
company Syngenta, brewer SABMiller and
Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote are planning to build
everything from fertiliser plants to food processing factories.
Yet rice imports still soak up $7 million a day, while poor
infrastructure and policy flip-flopping have in the past seen
farming potential wasted. Farmers needs infrastructure to get
goods to market -- and rural Nigeria's is as woeful as it gets.
Nigerian billionaire Dangote has pledged to spend $35
million on a tomato paste plant in the northern city of Kano and
$45 million in Cross River state to process pineapple juice.
Adesina says he has received $8 billion in commitments but
such promises are often not kept in Nigeria. Cargill and
SABMiller told Reuters they are only "considering" investing.
"I would estimate that no more than one dollar of investment
actually occurs for every $100 of announced commitments," said
Fola Fagbule, an Africa-focused investment banker in Lagos.
A central bank initiative has issued guarantees on around 25
billion naira of agriculture loans since it began in July last
year, lifting lending to the sector to around 4 percent of total
loans, from 1.5 percent at end-2009, the bank says.
The World Bank is putting in $100 million into agriculture,
while British and U.S. aid projects pump in tens of millions.
This barely scratches the $10 billion Adesina says the
sector needs by 2015. Smallholders say banks still don't lend to
them, while the scheme doles out cheap money to big firms.
"We've heard it all before and I have never seen it get
better," says Alhaji, a farmer wrestling with two scrawny
long-horned cows dragging a rusty plough through a field.
"I have 15 children and ... we barely get enough food to
feed ourselves," he said.
BEARING FRUIT?
A few success stories nonetheless give cause for optimism.
Farmer Mustapha says he made $1,350 per hectare from his
harvest after paying back private firm Doreo Partners, which
runs the Babban Gona project, compared to previous years where
he might earn $200 per hectare.
"Now I want to grow my farm, I have so much space I never
used. Now I will send my children to school," he said, while
behind him mostly unused farmland stretched to the horizon.
Doreo is working with 600 farmers. It has ambitious plans to
boost this to 500,000 by 2020, and 5 million by 2030.
"I know it sounds ambitious but it's been done elsewhere and
Nigeria has so much easy-to-reach potential," said Kola Masha,
the company's head.
Masha is attempting to emulate giant food cooperatives like
CHS in the U.S. or India's dairy franchise Amul, who
make huge profits while helping millions of smallholder farmers.
He gives farmers high-quality fertiliser, seeds, equipment
and expertise on credit to massively increase their yields,
while negotiating with firms like Nestle to buy the
produce at higher prices than the farmers could get themselves.
Farmers working with Masha, he said, are using 40 times more
fertiliser than neighbours who could never afford that amount.
"It's early days but I'm more optimistic than I've ever
been," he said.