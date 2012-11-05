LAGOS Nov 5 Passengers arriving at Murtala
Mohammed airport in Lagos could be forgiven for thinking they
had stumbled into a refugee camp.
In a big white tent a throng of people struggle with luggage
in the sapping heat and humidity. In front of makeshift service
counters they form something that might be a queue but looks
more like a scrum.
The only clue that this is one of the most important
domestic air terminals serving Africa's second-biggest economy
and top oil producer is that many wear business suits.
Terminal Two, where Arik Air has operated out of a tent for
a year while repair work goes on, is not the only evidence that
Nigerian aviation is in chaos.
In the last four months, Nigeria has seen a plane crash kill
163 people, the collapse of one of its main international
airlines and a central bank order banning lenders from giving
its main carriers more cash until they repay burgeoning debts.
Documents obtained by Reuters from now defunct Air Nigeria
suggest financial mismanagement was largely to blame for its
collapse last month, though its owner Jimoh Ibrahim disagrees.
Insiders say other airlines are also in dire financial
straits, which could soon have grave consequences for air safety
in a country that already has one of the world's worst records.
'Last flight to Abuja', a film about a plane crash caused by
mechanical failure, is the longest running box office smash in
'Nollywood', Africa's answer to Hollywood and the world's third
biggest film industry.
That film was eerily ready for release just days before a
Dana Air flight from Abuja smashed into an apartment block in
Lagos in June, killing 153 people on board and 10 more on the
ground in the worst airline disaster in Nigeria for two decades,
and the first major one for six years.
An investigation into the causes has yet to be completed,
though a preliminary report blamed dual engine failure. For some
it simply added to the litany of misery in a country already
reeling from Islamist insurgency in the north, massive oil theft
and multi-billion-dollar corruption scandals.
"I don't fly these days unless I really have to," said
Dayosola Odunsi, 56, a businessman, after watching the film. "It
raised important air-safety issues. But will anyone listen?"
"FLYING COFFINS"
Nigeria's government has long cherished ambitions of making
Lagos a regional transport hub. When British billionaire Richard
Branson set up domestic and international carrier Virgin Nigeria
in 2000, that dream seemed within reach.
Branson pulled out in 2010 in frustration at what he said
was interference by corrupt politicians and regulators.
Yet the economics that lured Virgin to Nigeria still look
promising on paper; it has Africa's biggest population, economic
growth of around 7 percent year after year, a growing middle
class and a small but hugely wealthy elite.
Lagos, the commercial hub, is about 330 miles (530
kilometres) from the political capital Abuja, and both are
hundreds of miles from oil-producing regions in the southeast.
Roads connecting them are poor. Many Nigerians, as well as
foreign oil workers, bankers and other business people have
little choice but to fly.
Even with two major airlines suspended in the past four
months, nearly 200 domestic flights a day cross Nigeria's skies.
International carriers such as British Airways and
Virgin Atlantic are making huge profits out of Nigeria.
Yet two years after Branson's exit, the airline he created,
rebranded Air Nigeria, closed last month. Ibrahim told Reuters
he shut it down because of "unreliable staff".
But former finance director John Nnorom says the company
collapsed under about 35 billion naira ($220 million) of debt
and could not even pay its staff. He thinks such financial woes
are widespread and a real danger to air safety.
"The aircraft we have in Nigeria are flying coffins," he
told Reuters. "Many are too old. The ones that aren't are often
poorly maintained," he continued, adding that he had tried to
petition the aviation ministry after quitting Air Nigeria.
"I told them, if nothing is done ... there will be a plane
crash imminently. Days after my mail, Dana's plane crashed."
John Obi, a spokesman for Aviation Minister Stella Oduah,
admitted the Dana crash was a "wake-up call" but said safety
standards now were more stringent than ever.
"Safety is a process," he said. "We are working day and
night to try and ensure Nigerian skies are safe. The Dana crash
was tragic, but it was a reminder we still have work to do."
FINANCIAL TURBULENCE
Airlines the world over are suffering from high fuel costs
and the weakness of the global economy, but small national flag
carriers and private rivals in Africa also have to compete with
global giants controlling 70 percent of traffic.
A central bank document shows Nigeria's only other two major
domestic carriers are deep in the red. The biggest, Arik, owes
85 billion naira to state-backed "bad bank" AMCON, set up in
2010 to stem a financial crisis.
The other, Aero Contractors, owes AMCON 32.5 billion naira.
Arik's director did not respond to a request to speak to
Reuters, and other officials were not available to comment.
All three airlines have one thing in common: ownership by
powerful oligarchs, usually with core interests in other things.
Ibrahim's Nicon investments is in everything from oil to hotels
to insurance. Arik owner Johnson Arumemi-Ikhide has lucrative
interests in oil and engineering. The super-rich Ibru family own
Aero Contractors but also banks, deluxe hotels and newspapers.
Nnorom accuses Ibrahim of running Air Nigeria like a
personal slush fund, even diverting Air Nigeria's share of a 35
billion naira central bank emergency fund set up in 2010.
Ibrahim denies this. He told Reuters Nnorom was a
disgruntled employee whom he sacked for embezzling $100,000.
Nnorom said it was a spurious, politically motivated accusation
and the charges had been dropped.
Nnorom showed Reuters a Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority
letter explaining its decision to suspend Air Nigeria in June.
The letter quotes a senior employee as saying "we owe
virtually all outstation hotel bills, fuel money, handling
charges, facility bills. We do not pay ... for fuel even at the
hub here in Lagos. We never depart on time due to finance".
It adds that the company struggles to pay night-stop
allowances to staff and that key "service providers are
withdrawing their services because we are not paying".
"We sent aircraft for checks, but they came back due (to
lack of) funds," the staff member adds.
The authority concludes that such evidence plus Air
Nigeria's "cash-and-carry mode of refuelling your aircraft were
considered by the Authority as indicative of a situation of dire
financial distress, which endangers safe operation".
Ibrahim denies Air Nigeria's debt was his fault. He says it
had $370 million of debt when he took it off Virgin and that
there had been no impact on safety. He told Reuters he suspected
the civil aviation authority suspension was political.
"VANITY PROJECTS"
Nnorom thinks airlines routinely lack money to pay for spare
parts, maintenance, hangars or handling agents. Air Nigeria had
11 aircraft, 10 of which should not have been flying, he said.
"We could not afford repairs or the changing of engines."
A letter dated September 2010 sent by Air Nigeria to the
managing director of United Bank for Africa in Lagos, provided
by Nnorum, shows a request to transfer $27 million from the
airline's account into the accounts of companies owned by
Ibrahim's Nicon Group in Nigeria and Ghana.
Nnorom listed another 6 billion naira worth of transfers he
had recorded going from Air Nigeria into Nicon in 2010 and 2011.
"He was taking money out of a company of which he owns only
50 percent and spending it like it was his money," Nnorom said.
When shown the transfers, Ibrahim told Reuters it was above
board and he only made them to Nicon to pay it back capital it
had sunk into Air Nigeria, on which it had made a huge loss.
Analysts say Nigeria's poorly run airlines reveal a failure
by the private sector to make something of deregulation.
"The systematic failure of Nigerian carriers to generate
money in a conventional way, as successful companies, highlights
something: airlines there have always been treated as a kind of
vanity project," said Antony Goldman, head of PM Consulting.
"The companies operating international flights to Nigeria on
a commercial basis ... are making huge amounts of money."
Aviation minister Oduah has also been criticised for her
handling of the sector's various crises.
Carriers like Ibrahim say her inexperience in the sector -
she was in the haulage industry before President Goodluck
Jonathan hired her - has led her to focus on the wrong things,
like a slow, state-run renovation of the airport, instead of
improving finance and tightening up safety standards.
Two months after the Dana crash, she led a delegation to the
United States, China and Canada on a "road show" to drum up
foreign investment into aviation. Critics called it insensitive
and a waste of money. Some officials refused to join her.
Oduah's spokesman John Obi said critics were wrong to blame
the sector's woes, especially safety, on her lack of experience.
"When we had those with more technical experience, we had
more crashes, so that argument doesn't hold any water," he said.
He added that she was working with the central bank to try
to extend cheap finance to the capital-intensive industry and
import tax waivers that would help ease the airlines' distress.
If, as industry officials say, the clock is ticking to the
next disaster, she has no time to lose.