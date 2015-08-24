ABUJA Aug 24 Nigeria is setting up a committee
to consult with local and international partners on establishing
a national airline, the ministry of aviation said on Monday.
The committee will be chaired by a former pilot and will
review reports on Nigeria's failed national carrier, Nigerian
Airways, and other private airlines. It has four weeks to submit
its findings.
The committee will also consult with Asset Management
Company of Nigeria (AMCON) to determine the debt profile of
domestic airlines. Three years ago, AMCON, a state-backed "bad
bank" established in 2009, took on more than 132 billion naira
($663 million) of debts from 12 Nigerian airlines, including the
biggest carrier, Arik, and Aero.
In a report seen by Reuters, the country's ruling party, the
All Progressives Congress, proposed last month merging those
dozen debt-laden airlines into a single carrier. The report said
the airline should operate in partnership with a global
airline.
British billionaire Richard Branson set up a domestic and
international carrier called Virgin Nigeria in 2000, but he
pulled out in 2010 in frustration at what he said was
interference by politicians and regulators.
The airline he created, which was later rebranded Air
Nigeria, closed in 2012 after collapsing under about 35 billion
naira of debt, leaving it unable to pay staff, a former finance
director of the company told Reuters at the time.
