LAGOS, March 17 Nigerian airline Aero has made more than 400 staff redundant, its chief executive Ado Sanusi said on Friday, adding this amounted to about 60 percent of its workforce.

The redundancies especially affect support staff such as baggage handlers and security workers, he said.

"It is very clear that if we did not make the decision the business would die," he said. (Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Gareth Jones)