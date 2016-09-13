* Currency crash leads to jet fuel price shock
* Fuel often scarce as importers struggle for dollars
* Airlines detour to refuel, use smaller planes
By Ulf Laessing and Libby George
LAGOS/ABUJA, Sept 13 Foreign airlines flying to
Nigeria have started to refuel abroad to bypass pricey, and
increasingly scarce, jet fuel as the oil producer battles a hard
currency shortage that has made fuel available only at a very
high price.
It is the second blow for airlines operating in Africa's
recession-hit biggest economy in a year that first saw the
central bank make it almost impossible to repatriate profits
from ticket sales as it tried to prevent a currency collapse.
The crash in the naira since a devaluation in June has led
firms who market jet fuel locally, such as Total, Sahara and
ConocoPhillips, to double the price to 220 naira a litre in
August, and to as much as 400 naira this month, an airline
executive said.
Even at the higher costs, marketers' lack of dollars has
made fuel scarce. Some carriers have had aircraft stuck, or were
forced to cancel planned journeys, after frantic last-minute
calls from ground staff warned there was no fuel available.
"The economy is crying out for investment, and now it is
going to be even harder for anyone to visit," said John
Ashbourne, economist with Capital Economics. "Who is going to
want to park a billion dollars in a country that you can't even
easily fly to? It sends the worst possible signal."
A spokesman for state oil company NNPC did not answer calls
for comment.
The central bank hoped floating the naira would attract
dollar inflows, but the naira sunk by 50 percent, forcing oil
firms to charge airlines, stuck with piles of naira, in dollars
for jet fuel.
"It's an impossible situation. The oil marketers don't want
to sign long-term agreements anymore so we have to accept
whatever prices they demand," one airline executive said. "We
sell tickets in naira and now they want us to come with
dollars."
Spain's Iberia and United Airlines cancelled their Nigeria
services earlier this year, and two local carriers also halted
operations. Other international airlines responded by boosting
ticket prices within Nigeria, charging its globe-trotting elite
as much as $2,000 for an economy class ticket to Europe to cut
losses - more than double the cost of a Lagos ticket bought
abroad.
WELL-HEELED PASSENGERS
Dubai-based Emirates has started a detour to Accra, Ghana,
to refuel its daily Abuja-bound flight, a spokesman said. The
airline already cut its twice-daily flights to Lagos and Abuja
to just one.
The move was aided by a substantial drop in Ghana's jet
prices amid tax reform last month, according to the Ghana
Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors.
Air France-KLM said it had refueled abroad in "very
exceptional cases" by juggling suppliers and stomaching extra
costs.
Germany's Lufthansa is loading more fuel in Frankfurt for
its Lagos flight, where the ground staff doubt their ability to
refuel for the final destination of Malabo, the capital of
Equatorial Guinea, an executive said. The airline did not
respond to official requests for comment.
The scarcity has even pitted airlines against local
consumers; a surge in demand for cooking and heating kerosene
during the rainy season, when households cannot easily burn wood
or charcoal, means if the airlines do not pay up, marketers will
sell to locals.
Airlines met with transport ministry officials last week in
Abuja to press for fuel at lower prices, industry sources said.
Nigeria used to be one of the most profitable markets for
foreign airlines, landing planes with plenty of first and
business class to cater to executives and officials jetting
around under former President Goodluck Jonathan.
President Muhammadu Buhari cut air travel allowances for
officials in a bid to tackle graft; others simply have less
spending power with consumer inflation running at an 11-year
high of 17 percent.
British Airways, a popular choice for well-heeled Nigerians,
said it is using smaller aircraft on its Lagos-London route, as
did Air France-KLM.
Turkish Airlines' use of smaller planes has added another
inconvenience: passengers complained there is not always space
for luggage on the smaller aircraft, delaying it for days. The
airline did not respond to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Ulf Laessing in Lagos and Libby George in Abuja.
Additional reporting by Matthew Bigg in Accra, editing by
William Hardy.)