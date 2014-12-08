(Adds plane allowed to leave)
KANO, Nigeria Dec 8 A Russian cargo plane that
Nigerian authorities detained on Saturday had no weapons on it
but was carrying two French army helicopters out of Central
African Republic, the French ambassador said on Monday.
The Antonov 124 had been travelling from Bangui to the
Chadian capital N'Djamena but made an emergency landing in Kano
because of traffic congestion at N'Djamena airport, the
statement from Jacques Champagne de Labriolle said, adding that
Kano was the "closest airport facility".
The plane was allowed to take off from Kano on Monday
evening, the Russian embassy in Nigeria said on its official
Twitter account.
Nigerian authorities detained it on arrival and questioned
its French crew. A Nigerian security source said that in
addition to two helicopters, there was also a bullet-proof jeep
and boxes of suspected military hardware, without giving further
details.
Nigerian authorities have not responded to repeated requests
for comment on the incident since Saturday.
Two French non-commissioned officers were escorting the
Gazelle helicopters, Labriolle said.
"The shipment is organised as the size of the French
military intervention in CAR (Central African Republic) is being
reduced," he said. "The Nigerian federal and airport
authorities, being satisfied with the documents and the genuine
character of the flight, have announced that the plane will be
authorized to pursue its flight to N'Djamena."
The plane was still in the airport at around 1.30 p.m. (1230
GMT), a Reuters witness said.
"There was absolutely no weapon, and no ammunition on board
the aircraft," Labriolle said.
He added that the transfer was "part of the French effort to
support regional cooperation against terrorism" in Nigeria,
Niger, Chad and Cameroon, all of whose border areas around Lake
Chad are plagued by Islamist militant group Boko Haram.
