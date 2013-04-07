YENAGOA, April 7 Nigerian militants ambushed a
police boat in the oil-producing Niger Delta region over the
weekend, and 12 policemen are missing from the boat, police said
on Sunday.
Police Commissioner Kingsley Omire said the boat carrying 50
police officials was headed to a funeral late on Friday when it
developed engine problems in one of the winding creaks of swampy
delta region, home to Africa's biggest oil industry.
"The craft ... was a soft target for some hoodlums, who we
have confirmed were part of a militant group that was supposed
to be enjoying an amnesty," he said.
A Nigerian security source, who could not be named, said the
12 were very likely all dead.
Attacks in the restive Niger Delta region have been fewer
since an amnesty for militants in 2009, although kidnapping,
piracy, large-scale oil theft and pipeline sabotage still occur.
Omire said police believed the attackers to be a faction of
a militant group that was disgruntled over not receiving a share
of the amnesty money.
The Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND),
the main militant group prior to the amnesty, threatened in an
email statement this week to restart attacks, in response to the
jailing of its leader Henry Okah by a South African court.
Omire said this attack had nothing to do with MEND.
Okah was condemned to 24 years in prison on March 26 this
year for masterminding two deadly car bombings in the Nigerian
capital in 2010 that killed at least 10 people.
MEND has been largely inactive since most of its militants
agreed an amnesty with the government in 2009, ending a wave of
violence that at one stage cut oil production down by half.
A resurgence of militant activity would be a blow to
President Goodluck Jonathan, himself from the same Ijaw ethnic
group as most of the militants, and who helped negotiate the
amnesty. His administration's security forces are already
stretched by an Islamist insurgency in the north.
(Reporting by Tife Owolabi; Writing by Tim Cocks)