LAGOS, Sept 12 Nigeria's state-owned rescue bank
AMCON has selected HBCL Investment Services Limited (HISL), a
private commercial bank, as the successful bidder to buy
nationalised lender Enterprise Bank, AMCON said.
Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON) had sought
bidders for the sale of its 100 percent stake in Enterprise
Bank, one of three banks nationalised following a $4 billion
central bank bailout that saved several Nigerian lenders from
near bankruptcy in 2009.
An AMCON statement released late on Thursday did not give
details of the agreed price of the sale.
It said Fidelity Bank had been chosen as the
reserve bidder in the event the first choice HISL could not
complete the transaction as agreed.
AMCON said its decision followed a "rigorous and competitive
bidding process" in which 24 foreign and local entities had
initially shown interest. Citigroup and local investment
firm Vetiva Capital had acted as advisors for the sale.
Enterprise, with over 160 branches, is the first of the
three nationalised banks to be put up for sale by AMCON, which
was set up to help resolve the 2009 banking crisis, triggered by
reckless lending and a stock market collapse in 2008.
Afribank, Spring Bank and Bank PHB, were nationalised in
2011. AMCON then recapitalised them and changed their names to
Mainstreet Bank, Enterprise Bank and Keystone Bank,
respectively.
(Reporting by Pascal Fletcher; Editing by Stephen Coates)