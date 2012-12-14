LAGOS Dec 14 Nigeria's state-backed "bad bank" AMCON reported a 2.37 trillion naira ($15 billion) loss after tax on Friday, three years after it was set up to absorb the bad debts of banks in the aftermath of a financial crisis.

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) also said it expects to conclude the privatisation of three banks in nationalised after the crisis, by mid-2014.

It added that Nigerian banks had agreed to increase their collective contributions to a post-crisis "sinking fund" used to refinance the bank's bad debts to 100 billion naira, up from the 60 billion naira they had already put in. ($1 = 157.7500 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Writing by Tim Cocks)