LAGOS Nov 13 Nigeria's state-backed bank tasked
with absorbing lenders' bad debts, AMCON, reported a 2012 loss
of 822.9 billion naira ($5.2 billion) after taxes on Wednesday,
three years after it was formed in the aftermath of a financial
crisis.
It was a substantial improvement on the after-tax loss of
2.37 trillion naira ($14.9 billion) that the Asset Management
Company of Nigeria posted as of December 2011.
But the loss was still equivalent to around a sixth of the
annual budget of Africa's second-biggest economy.
AMCON, which expects to conclude by mid-2014 the
re-privatisation of three banks nationalised after a 2009
financial crisis, said in its financial statement that the
lenders had a combined worth of about 100 billion naira,
representing about 5.7 percent of its assets.
The bank was set up to absorb bad debts left over from a
financial crisis that nearly bankrupted nine lenders until the
central bank spent about $4 billion to bail them out.
It said it purchased about 10,000 loans representing about
45 percent of its 2.85 trillion naira worth of total assets.
AMCON said it had restructured half of its portfolio of bad
loans and that about half of those restructured assets were
performing. It said it had collateral for the non-performing
ones.
The bank said it had 300-400 billion naira of its assets in
real estate, and about 200 billion in equity of both listed and
unlisted companies.
AMCON has said it will retire 2 trillion naira worth of
bonds to cut its liabilities by 35 percent and repay bondholders
in December 2013 with cash and treasury bills.
The bank is seeking prospective investors to buy 100 percent
of Enterprise Bank, the first of the three nationalised lenders
to be put up for sale.
($1 = 159.35 naira)
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Tim Cocks and Ken
Wills)