LAGOS May 20 Nigeria's state-owned AMCON plans
to retire 2 trillion naira worth of its 5.7 trillion naira of
bonds this year and next from bad loan recoveries and refinance
what's left with the central bank, the "bad bank" said on
Monday.
Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON) said it had made
"great progress" on recovering bad loans and that after the
refinancing, the central bank will be the sole holder of its
bonds.
It said retiring the 2 trillion naira worth of bonds will
cut its liabilities by 35 percent.
AMCON will also start divesting its shares in three lenders
nationalised by the central bank in the next 30 days, starting
with Enterprise bank, it said in a statement.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Toby Chopra)