LAGOS Feb 20 Nigeria's state-owned rescue bank
AMCON said on Thursday that 18 bidders had submitted offers for
the sale of its 100 percent stake in nationalised lender
Enterprise Bank.
Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON) CEO Mustapha
Chike-Obi told Reuters foreign and local investors were in the
mix of bidders. He hoped to conclude the deal by the end of May.
AMCON was set up in 2010 to help resolve a banking crisis in
Nigeria, triggered by reckless lending and a stock market
collapse in 2008, prompting the central bank to spend $4 billion
rescuing nine lenders from near bankruptcy.
AMCON issued 4 trillion naira worth of bonds in 2011 to
recapitalise the banks and soak up their bad-debts. Chike-Obi
said the "bad bank" retired 1.699 trillion naira worth of bonds
in December 2013 with 3.8 trillion naira held by the central
bank.
He said AMCON would retire the remaining 800 billion naira
worth of bonds in October from its own cash flows.
Chike-Obi said he would seek advisers for share sale in
another nationalised lender Mainstreet Bank within the next
seven days and that AMCON planned to complete that deal by the
end of September.
"We received 24 expressions of interest ... of which 18 have
submitted non-binding offers," Chike-Obi said.
Citi and Nigeria's investment firm Vetiva Capital are
advising on the sale of Enterprise Bank. Chike-Obi said he would
seek for new advisers for Mainstreet Bank.
(Editing by Tim Cocks and Alison Williams)