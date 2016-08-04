LAGOS Aug 4 Nigeria's "bad bank" AMCON on
Thursday posted a 2015 loss of 304.35 billion naira ($982 mln),
wider than last year's loss of 275.49 billion naira, after it
wrote-down the value of collateral recovered from its purchase
of bad loans.
Executive Director Aminu Ismail said the 2015 loss was also
partly due to interest paid on a 3.8 trillion naira ($12.3 bln)
bond due to the central bank which it used to acquire the bad
loans.
Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) was set up
in 2010 to absorb bad loans as part of resolving a financial
crisis in Africa's biggest economy. Ismail said 1.26 trillion
naira in non-performing loans (NPLs) out of a total of 3.7
trillion naira had been settled.
Ismail said NPL ratios jumped to 93 percent of its total bad
loans in 2015, up from 57 percent a year earlier, as the weak
economy impacted debt repayment.
On the banking side, NPLs had started building up again.
Nigeria's main rating agency, Agusto & Co, expects NPLs to jump
to 12.5 percent of total loans this year, up from the central
bank's target level of 5 percent at the end of last year.
Ismail said AMCON stopped buying NPLs two years ago and was
now focused on recoveries to enable it to wind-down its activity
by 2023, when its debt to the central bank matures. He said the
decision to acquire NPLs would be that of the government and the
central bank.
The central bank shored up mid-tier lender Skye Bank
SKYEBAN.LG this month with a loan and replaced its management
after its capital fell below levels required by regulators and
it has been urging people not to panic about the banking
system.
But pressure is building, with loan books - nearly half of
them in dollars - hammered by a shrinking economy, a plunging
currency and acute foreign exchange shortages in Africa's
biggest oil producing nation following the slump in oil prices.
Ismail said AMCON had received interest from buyers looking
to acquire nationalised lender Keystone Bank after rival
Sterling Bank dropped out. He said the corporation
will make an announcement on the sale process within 4-weeks.
($1 = 310.00 naira)
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha and Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing
by Alexandra Hudson)