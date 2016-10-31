(Adds details, comments from Arik Air MD, background)
By Oludare Mayowa and Chijioke Ohuocha
LAGOS Oct 31 Nigeria's largest airline Arik Air
plans to nearly double its fleet to 52 planes within 10 years
and has already ordered some of them from Boeing, a
source at the company said on Monday.
Most of the carrier's existing fleet are Boeing planes and
the source, who did not wish to be identified, said the airline
would buy most of the new planes from the U.S. planemaker. The
source did not say how many had already been ordered or the
value of the purchases.
Privately owned Arik Air needs more planes as it aims to add
international routes and increase services, including daily
flights to New York, to offset a slowdown at home and bring in
more hard currency.
It is also seeking new investors to help it grow and has
said it wants to raise up to $1 billion through a private share
placement next year and a possible initial public offering
(IPO).
Founded a decade ago and now west Africa's biggest carrier
by passenger numbers, Arik Air has appointed advisers for the
share placement and potential IPO in Lagos, with a secondary
listing in London.
"We hope to maintain our market leadership and our growth
strategy involving substantially increasing our fleet to 52
aircrafts by 2025," Managing Director Chris Ndulue said on
Monday at a briefing in Lagos to mark the carrier's 10 years of
operations.
"We plan to ... put our footprint in Europe, Asia and Latin
America and the Middle East, and this requires additional
aircraft," he said.
Arik Air's home market has been hit by falling demand as a
currency crisis in Africa's top economy deepens, due in part to
the oil price slump. United and Iberia both stopped
services to Nigeria this year and Emirates and Kenya
Airways have announced plans to suspend flights to
Nigeria's capital Abuja by next month.
Ndulue said Arik Air would also look at various funding
options from international banks despite dollar shortages and
the economic recession at home, which had affected businesses.
The carrier currently has a fleet of 28 aircraft, mostly
Boeings but also three Airbus planes and nine Bombardier
aircraft.
New routes and services would help the airline generate
foreign currency.
Last week Arik announced plans to start daily flights to New
York in the next six months, up from three times a week, and
start flights to Rome and Paris within 18 to 24 months. The
carrier flies mainly within western and central Africa, as well
as to London and Johannesburg.
A plunge in Nigeria's naira currency has ramped up the cost
of importing jet fuel and hurt profit margins as many passengers
pay fares in naira.
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa and Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by
Susan Fenton)