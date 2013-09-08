* Art increasingly an investment for affluent Nigerians
By Tim Cocks
LAGOS, Sept 8 The haunting stone sculptures have
stretched bodies with enlarged heads, mask-like faces and
elongated chests - the kind of sharp, geometric qualities that
inspired the works of Pablo Picasso and the Cubist movement in
the 1920s.
Displayed at a Lagos gallery alongside colourful paintings
of domestic scenes, they represent a revival of ancient art
forms in Nigeria, rooted in traditional spirituality, that
Christian missionaries tried to banish a century ago.
That revival coincides with a turn by the country's super
rich elite and small but growing middle class towards art as a
store of wealth.
An art investment boom is under way across emerging markets,
but it has been seen as largely centred on China, India and Gulf
Arab countries. The planet's poorest continent is still widely
viewed in art circles more as a source of fine art for auctions
in the developed world rather than a market in itself.
That may be slowly changing. Artist and designer Nike
Davies-Okundaye sees growing interest by local as well as
foreign collectors in the Nigerian art in her four-storey Lagos
gallery, part of which is given over to traditional work: wood
carvings of priests and stone statues of Yoruba deities.
A growing number of wealthy Nigerians are adding such pieces
to their collections. Yet for many Christian or Muslim
Nigerians, traditional African art, because of its link with
animist religion, is still viewed as taboo - an invitation to
dangerous black magic or idolatry.
That is a hurdle for artists trying resurrect their
suppressed culture. But local interest in art is growing.
Lagos-based accountant Jumoke Ogun used to think of art just
as something nice to hang on the wall, but that changed when her
sister bought a painting as an investment.
"So now I no longer just dive in. I go away, try to find out
more about the artist, how much their other works sold for," she
told Reuters, standing in a Lagos gallery near a canvas of a
classic Nigerian scene: women cooking street food at dusk.
Oscar Onyema, chief executive of Nigeria's stock exchange,
has a very small but growing portion of the exchange's portfolio
in Nigerian art, about 20 million naira ($122,400) so far.
"People are now using art as an alternative to other asset
classes. We think this is a wise thing to do," he said. "We
certainly expect that our own collection at the exchange will
increase in value."
PETRODOLLARS AND PAINTINGS
Nigerian auctioneer Yemisi Shyllon -- whose own collection
is valued at roughly 5 billion Nigerian naira ($30.61 million) -
says there was virtually no domestic art market in 2008.
Since then, around 775 million naira worth of art has sold
at auctions, according to data he has gathered, and maybe three
times that in galleries or private sales, he says.
That sum, while no more than a single work might fetch in
New York, is significant for a country whose domestic art market
is just beginning.
Nigeria's more than 160 million population, position as the
continent's top oil producer and potentially huge middle class
have proved a constant draw for luxury goods sellers.
Some Nigerian artists, like Bruce Onobrakpeya, have made it
big internationally in recent decades, but in the past four
years their works are also increasingly being bought at home.
Shyllon fits the global mould of the eccentric collector,
with a garden featuring bronze or wrought iron sculptures,
ornately trimmed hedges and peacocks, porcupines and crested
cranes imported from east Africa.
"Southern Africa and east Africa are still ahead of our
region when it comes to producing internationally recognised
art, but Nigerians are becoming Africa's biggest collectors of
art," he said, in a room crammed with realist paintings, totem
poles and carvings of gods of fire, fertility or water.
Incongruously, he also has a Jesus statue, which he says he
got because devout friends kept questioning all his "fetish"
sculptures. "They were wondering where I stood on religion," he
said, adding that he prefers not to have to make the choice.
SACRED TRADITIONS
Regardless of faith, many of Nigeria's top artists, even
stylistically modern ones, are influenced by sacred traditions,
especially those of the Yoruba ethnic group predominant in the
southwest and the main city of Lagos.
Before European colonisers turned up, the many kingdoms and
chieftaincies that now make up Nigeria had a proud tradition of
art, such as wood or stone sculpture and tie-dying fabrics.
Like most art, it was rooted in religion, so when the pious
19th century British dismissed local carvings of Yoruba gods as
idolatrous savagery, it nearly killed Nigeria's art scene. They
destroyed hundreds of works; others, they carted off to museums.
"We're still recovering from the damage. To propagate their
gospel, they told us ours was Satanic, and even now Christian
Nigerians will say these traditional statues are demonic," said
Reuben Okundaye, Nike's husband and art gallery manager.
Islam arrived in Nigeria many centuries before Christianity,
but its effect on traditional culture was similar, if not as
devastating.
Yoruba religion, with its gods and kings, has spread far
beyond West Africa. Slaves brought it over the Atlantic to Latin
America, where it is still practiced in forms such as Cuba's
Santeria faith, blending Yoruba deities with Catholicism.
But in Nigeria, where Yorubas are now roughly 50-50 Muslim
and Christian, mosques and churches both frown on animist
religion.
The rise of U.S.-style Pentecostal churches has done the
most damage, say Yoruba revivalists, because their allure lies
in being "born again", in breaking with your past.
"It's a reason there is still big resistance to our
traditional culture and arts," Shyllon said. Most only buy
Western-style art, he said, but added that "the fact that now
art is money is our best hope of revival."
OFFERINGS TO THE GODS
Before Christianity, most Yoruba villages had sacred groves
dotted with shrines, sculptures and other art works representing
gods, sacred animals and people. Few survived the arrival of
Europeans.
But in the 1950s, a group of Nigerian artists and Austrian
painter Susan Wenger revived the shrines in the Osun Osogbo
forest, adding to the sculptures and restoring others in one of
southwest Nigeria's last remaining dots of rainforest.
The grove is now a UNESCO world heritage site. Wenger stayed
on in the adjacent town of Osogbo, becoming a Yoruba high
priestess, until her death in 2009.
At an annual festival in the grove last month, thousands
gathered by a river believed to be the earthly manifestation of
Osun, goddess of fertility.
At the water's edge stood a giant stone statue of her, with
angular arms outstretched, fixed to the root of a gnarly tree.
Women left offerings of yams, hoping to be blessed with a
child, while figures in psychedelic robes called "Egungun" or
masquerades, their faces covered, danced to beating drums.
In Yoruba folklore, Osun transformed herself into a river
out of despair after her angry husband Sango, the axe-wielding
deity of thunder who bears a striking resemblance to the Norse
god Thor, stormed out.
Osogbo artists use materials and themes from such stories.
Nike Davies-Okundaye, herself an understudy of Wenger, uses dyed
cloth and makes mosaics out of myriad tiny beads.
Her works are kaleidoscopically coloured, recalling the
bright masquerades that scare children at Yoruba festivals.
"For a long time we were praying 'God, please bring the
oyibo (white man), because they were the only ones buying our
art," she said, "But we see that's slowly changing now."
($1 = 163.3500 naira)
