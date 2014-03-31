LAGOS, March 31 Nigeria's Ashaka Cement said on Monday its pretax profit fell last year to 2.84 billion naira ($17.2 million) from 5.47 billion naira in 2012.

However, turnover at the Nigerian unit of Lafarge Cement only slipped to 21.69 billion naira from 21.82 billion naira, it said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. ($1=165 Naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and Greg Mahlich)