BRIEF-Chengdu Fusen Noble-House Industrial sees H1 2017 net profit to fluctuate by -15 to 10 pct
April 25 Chengdu Fusen Noble-House Industrial Co Ltd:
LAGOS, March 31 Nigeria's Ashaka Cement said on Monday its pretax profit fell last year to 2.84 billion naira ($17.2 million) from 5.47 billion naira in 2012.
However, turnover at the Nigerian unit of Lafarge Cement only slipped to 21.69 billion naira from 21.82 billion naira, it said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. ($1=165 Naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and Greg Mahlich)
April 25 Chengdu Fusen Noble-House Industrial Co Ltd:
April 25 Shanghai Guao Electronic Technology Co Ltd :