YENAGOA, March 1 Suspected pirates in
speedboats killed four police on Thursday after opening fire on
a marine police checkpoint in the creeks of Nigeria's
oil-producing Niger Delta, police said.
Militant activity in the delta has dropped sharply since the
main factions signed an amnesty with the government in 2009 but
criminal gangs, pirates and oil thieves still roam its swamps
and creeks.
"There was an attack on our formation and ... four men from
the marine police team were killed," Eguavoen Emokpae, police
spokesman for Bayelsa, one of Nigeria's three main oil-producing
states, said.
"The reason for the attack is still sketchy."
Security in the delta has improved since militant activity
shut down nearly half of Nigeria's oil output around the middle
of the last decade. But the situation remains volatile and
inflamed by organised crime and local political rivalries.
Pirates opened fire on a Dutch cargo ship a few miles from
Nigeria's Port Harcourt on Wednesday, kidnapping the ship's
master and an engineer and stealing cash.
A Nigerian militant group based in the oil-producing Niger
Delta said it attacked an oil pipeline owned by Italian firm Eni
at the start of last month.
The recent uptick in violence in Bayelsa has coincided with
a spat between President Goodluck Jonathan, who is from the
state, and its powerful ex-governor Timipre Sylva, whom Nigerian
authorities charged with money-laundering last week.
(Reporting by Tife Owolabi; Writing by Tim Cocks; editing by
Robert Woodward)