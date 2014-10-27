* German foreign ministry says working on the case
* Kidnapping by criminals common in southern Nigeria
* Piracy, abduction expected to surge ahead of elections
(Adds German foreign ministry comment)
By Tim Cocks
LAGOS, Oct 27 Gunmen attacked the vehicles of a
German worker and sub-contractor for a construction company in
southwest Nigeria's Ogun state, shooting one dead and kidnapping
the other, a senior security source said on Monday.
The attack on the cars carrying the men, who were travelling
without their security escorts, occurred on Friday. They were
heading to the Ogbere quarry west of Lagos in Ogun state, where
they worked with Julius Berger Nigeria.
Nigeria, Africa's largest economy and leading energy
producer, is one of the world's worst countries for kidnapping,
mostly in the oil-producing states to the south.
Pirates in the Niger Delta have killed three policemen and
abducted at least nine people since last Thursday, security
officials said. Kidnappings are expected to
increase before elections next February since some politicians
fund campaigns with money acquired through criminal networks.
Police in Ogun state were not immediately available for
comment. Julius Berger confirmed the incident but did not
mention the nationality of the victims.
"One expatriate, a sub-contractor to Julius Berger, was shot
and has subsequently died; the other expatriate, a staff of
Julius Berger, has been abducted," the company said in an
emailed statement.
According to the security source, the gunmen first stopped
one car. When the driver of the other car saw what had happened,
he tried to turn around but the attackers also opened fire on
that vehicle, killing the German citizen.
"Julius Berger is currently working in close cooperation
with the Nigerian authorities to make certain the safe and
prompt release of the person abducted ... (and) believes this to
be an isolated criminal incident."
A spokesman at Germany's foreign ministry said the ministry
was working on the case but declined to give further details.
Kidnapping in Nigeria is mostly located in the prosperous
south and nets millions of dollars for the abductors. Fighting
it is hampered by the fact that security forces are sometimes
complicit.
In the largely Muslim north, kidnappings tend to be more
political and linked to Islamist militant groups like Boko
Haram.
The group kidnapped more than 200 school girls in April and
are currently in talks with Nigeria's government in neighbouring
Chad for their release, although kidnappings of children have
continued even while they talk.
(Additional reporting by Michael Nienaber in Berlin; Editing by
Tom Heneghan)