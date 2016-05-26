UPDATE 6-Oil turns positive as market awaits EIA data
* Rising North Sea, U.S. production undermines OPEC-led cuts (Releads, updates prices)
YENAGOA, Nigeria May 26 A Nigerian youth group leader confirmed on Thursday that militants had attacked a Chevron oil facility in the Niger Delta.
"The attack truly happened," Eric Omare, spokesman for the Ijaw Youth Council, said.
A group called Niger Delta Avengers had claimed the attack late on Wednesday. (Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Louise Ireland)
* Rising North Sea, U.S. production undermines OPEC-led cuts (Releads, updates prices)
LEA COUNTY, N.M., May 17 As oilfield workers for Lilis Energy Inc threaded together drill pipes one recent morning in the Permian Basin, a bulldozer cleared sagebrush to make way for the company's fifth well since January.